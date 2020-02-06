Slippery driving conditions in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 70 percent chance of light snow near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Cloudy. 70 percent chance of light snow this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 3 this evening.
Tomorrow: Cloudy. Snow beginning in the afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.
West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.
Highway 23
North: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.
South: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:
New snow: 2 cm
Base depth: 249 cm
Season total: 809 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -8C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Thursday
“Human triggered avalanches are possible today, even likely in very steep unsupported terrain features!”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Parks Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:
Issued Wednesday
“Wind slabs at upper elevations are the main concern. Seek out soft snow sheltered from recent winds.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Avalanche Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:
Issued Wednesday
“Wind slabs at upper elevations are the main concern. Seek out soft snow sheltered from recent winds.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Avalanche Can