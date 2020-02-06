Slippery driving conditions in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries changing to 70 percent chance of light snow near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. 70 percent chance of light snow this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 3 this evening.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Snow beginning in the afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.

South: Compact snow. Slippery conditions.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 2 cm

Base depth: 249 cm

Season total: 809 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -8C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“Human triggered avalanches are possible today, even likely in very steep unsupported terrain features!”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“Wind slabs at upper elevations are the main concern. Seek out soft snow sheltered from recent winds.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“Wind slabs at upper elevations are the main concern. Seek out soft snow sheltered from recent winds.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

