Slippery road conditions near Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. High zero. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Clear. Wind becoming north 20 km/h overnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Fog. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: No conditions report.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report:

Opening day is Nov. 30

New snow: 1 cm

Base depth: 92 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -13C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“Early season conditions are still in effect. Buried rocks, alder and stumps could ruin your season. Days are short, give yourself plenty of time to get back to the parking lot”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada