Slippery roads near Revelstoke today

High two degrees

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning. Snow mixed with rain beginning near noon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Tonight: Snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Snow mixed with rain early this evening. Local snowfall amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of snow beginning late in the morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog. Slushy with slippery sections.

Avalanche work planned east of Golden. Highway to be closed between 9 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

West to Sicamous: Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slushy with slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:

New snow: 6 cm

Base depth: 201 cm

Season total: 553 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -8C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Saturday

Alpine: High

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Parks Canada

