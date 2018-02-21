Slow speed head-on crash with police car

A police car was struck head-on, Wednesday morning, in Kamloops.

The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. when an officer, travelling in his vehicle westbound on Columbia Street, noticed the vehicle in front of him weaving in-and-out of the lane and striking a snowbank on the median.

This vehicle then turned left at 3rd Avenue and proceeded to travel west but in the wrong lane.

The police officer continued to follow the vehicle, but in the correct lane, then activated his emergency lights to get the other driver’s attention.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie this is when the officer turned his unmarked police vehicle around into the eastbound lane and stopped in the far right lane in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

“The vehicle then struck the police car head-on at a low speed,” she said.

The police officer did not have any injuries, the other driver had minor injuries and was taken to a local medical facility.

It is suspected that the driver was impaired, said Shelkie. The investigation is ongoing.

