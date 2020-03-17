Small town RCMP detachment cancels non-essential services

Police are still responding to all calls, says sergeant

Sergeant Rob Hughes, Princeton RCMP commander. Spotlight file photo

Princeton RCMP is closing down non-essential services in response to the Coronavirus.

The detachment is still open for business, however, and the town’s needs will be met, according to commander Sergeant Rob Hughes.

“Rest assured that essential police services are intact and running as usual in response to serving our community,” he said in a written statement.

“In an effort to minimize potential risk to the public, as well as detachment staff, the detachment office will temporarily be suspending non-essential functions at the front counter to eliminate possible exposure.

“The detachment is open, the door is open during business hours. However front counter staff will not be performing services not essential to police operations. [For example] we are not issuing ATV permits, taking fingerprints, returning exhibits, or [performing] any functions where an exchange of documents is required.”

