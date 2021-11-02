Fire on Fuller Avenue. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

UPDATE: Four displaced by downtown Kelowna house fire

The flames had spread to a nearby home

An early-morning downtown Kelowna house fire displaced four people on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Crews responded to the fire in a two-storey home on Fuller Road around 8 a.m., finding the rear of the house fully engulfed with flames.

“The fire was knocked down from the outside and then extinguished with an interior attack. Crews remain on scene as the rear of the structure was deemed unsafe to overhaul,” said Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Tim Light.

The blaze has not been deemed suspicious in nature and remains under investigation.

Smoke seen from downtown Kelowna.

Smoke seen from downtown Kelowna.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna to look into free transit every Saturday in December

Editor’s Note: This story was updated with further information from the Kelowna Fire Department at 12 p.m. on Nov. 2.

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireKelowna

Previous story
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted after man with pellet gun found in Mackenzie, B.C.
Next story
PM says Indigenous talks may offer “solution” so Canada can honour war dead

Just Posted

The 3D printers on site at the Fab Lab. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Adding a dimension: Revelstoke Fabrication Lab brings big ideas to life

A portion of the high-quality hard liquor seized from a vehicle parked in an overnight parking area reserved for commercial vehicles near Revelstoke on Oct. 27. (BCRCMP)
$100K of liquor seized from questionable vehicle in Revelstoke

A Canadian pest control company just released its annual list of rodent-filled cities. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two Okanagan cities among rattiest in B.C.

Sporting and other indoor events in the Interior Health region are limited to half capacity, while elsewhere in B.C. this COVID-19 safety measure has been lifted. (Photo: Pixabay)
Interior Health remains mum on capacity restrictions