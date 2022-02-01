File photo

File photo

Smoke from planned Vernon burn visible in region

BC Wildfire Service assisting in wood debris burn at seed orchard

No need to panic for Vernon residents and those travelling through the area who see smoke today.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) will be supporting the Forest Improvement and Research Management branch with plans to burn one pile of wood debris at the ministry’s Bailey Road Seed Orchard.

The pile burning is scheduled to start Feb. 1 and will be concluded by the end of the day.

“Smoke from this burn pile will be visible from the City of Vernon, travellers on Highway 97 and surrounding areas,” BCWS reports.

“Removal of this debris pile will help reduce the threat of unwanted wildfires and reduce accumulation of forest fuels in the interface zone.”

The exact timing of the pile burn will depend on site, weather, venting and snow conditions. Pile burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate. Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control and monitor this fire.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll free or *5555 on a cell phone.

READ MORE: RCMP issue warrant for arrest of Salmon Arm man with his two daughters

READ MORE: Provincial appreciation of RCMP continues, thanks to Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Previous story
44% of B.C.’s infected patients not admitted for COVID-19, tests show
Next story
Teens to receive COVID-19 booster shot invites 6 month after second dose: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

(numinwords.com)
Morning Start: All numbers before 1,000 don’t contain the letter A

COVID-19 testing at the Vernon Health Services Unit. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
8 deaths in Interior Health over weekend, most in B.C.

Beth Granstrom in action at the Canmore Nordic Centre. (Contributed by Beth Granstrom)
Revelstoke skier representing Canada at world championships

Carter Bettenson skating down the ice on Friday (Jan. 28) against the Sicamous Eagles. (Photo by Matt Timmins)
Grizzlies notch commanding win over rival Eagles