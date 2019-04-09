The road on the Coquihalla from Merritt to Kamloops. - Facebook

Snow an unexpected surprise on Okanagan Connector

Snow is in the forecast for the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector

Just because it’s spring, doesn’t mean the weather can’t change on high mountain passes.

Alissa Monaghen posted a Tweet on Monday, with a video of snow on the Okanagan Connector.

“Well this is unexpected,” she wrote.

While Highway 97C looks clear this morning, according to DriveBC cams, snow is in the forecast for both the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures in Kelowna are cooling off, with 70 per cent of showers expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

READ MORE: Grey skies are expected for the Okanagan-Shuswap


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau broke law by kicking former ministers out of caucus, Philpott says
Next story
South Okanagan hunter fined after luring bears in with greased logs, dog food

Just Posted

Revelstoke swimmer headed to World Junior Swimming Championships

James LeBuke will swim for Team Canada in August in Budapest, Hungary

Proposed campsite at Begbie Falls

The area has seen an increase in overnight use and the ministry said it would like to accommodate it

Revelstoke roads and weather: chance of thunder storms

High of 10 degrees today

B.C.’s best in Junior B hockey face off in Campbell River this week

Cyclone Taylor Cup will see Revelstoke play Campbell River, Victoria and North Vancouver

Smouldering campfire in Peachland sparks outrage

Time to be careful with campfires

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

Missing a peacock? It might be wandering the Okanagan

There’s a peacock on the loose in Lake Country

RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Financial crimes coexist with gangs, opioids, human trafficking, terrorism

Residents and cat escape North Okanagan home fire

BREAKING NEWS: House and two vehicles ablaze in field off Highway 97

Snow an unexpected surprise on Okanagan Connector

Snow is in the forecast for the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector

PHOTO: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.

Horsefly residents enjoy up close and personal time with friendly moose

Most Read