Snow dusted runs at Silver Star Resort on Oct. 27 (Silver Star webcam)

Snow forecast for Remembrance Day morning in Vernon

Environment Canada calling for up to two centimetres

It might be a white Remembrance Day.

Snow is in the forecast overnight and early Nov. 11, amounting up to two centimetres in Vernon.

Environment Canada has forecast periods of snow Wednesday night, ending in the morning Thursday.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected during Remembrance Day ceremonies, followed by a 60 per cent chance of rain in the late afternoon.

The s-word returns Monday night, as the forecast calls for rain showers or flurries.

READ MORE: Vernon students salute deceased veterans with poppies

READ MORE: Veterans served respect by Vernon restaurant

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganSnow

Previous story
B.C. housing market supply ‘historically low,’ could increase with rising mortgage rates
Next story
Vancouver Island-designed buoy first to measure offshore B.C. winds for energy potential

Just Posted

Dripping faucet, low angle view
City of Revelstoke announces planned water outage

Revelstoke City Council hosted a public hearing, Oct. 27, to hear comments from the community about the proposed regulations to short term rentals. (Contributed-Tim van der Krogt)
Revelstoke City Council stalls proposed vacation rental regulations

Photo of the stolen Trek bike. (Revelstoke RCMP)
Revelstoke RCMP seeking public assistance in locating stolen bike

A new map from the BC CDC has identified the Revelstoke Local Health Area as potentially have radon concentrations of more than 600 becquerels per cubic metre. There have been 220 samples taken with an average reading of 642 becquerels per cubic metre. (BC CDC)
Radon information session coming up for Revelstoke residents