Snow to continue in Revelstoke

Up to 15 cm expected

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tomorrow: Clear. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low minus 5.

Tonight: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning in the morning. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery section.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery section.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery section.

South: Compact snow. Slippery section.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 6 cm

Base depth: 253 cm

Season total: 883 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -6C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Saturday

“Even in times of low avalanche hazard best practices of skiing exposed features one at a time are warranted.”

Alpine: Low

Treeline: Low

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Saturday

“The new snow may be more reactive than expected; especially on slopes where it has been wind loaded and is sitting on a layer of fragile surface hoar.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Saturday

The new snow may be more reactive than expected; especially on slopes where it has been wind loaded and is sitting on a layer of fragile surface hoar.

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

