Snow to continue in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Snow ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
Tomorrow: Clear. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low minus 5.
Tonight: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning in the morning. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery section.
West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery section.
Highway 23
North: Compact snow. Slippery section.
South: Compact snow. Slippery section.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:
New snow: 6 cm
Base depth: 253 cm
Season total: 883 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -6C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Saturday
“Even in times of low avalanche hazard best practices of skiing exposed features one at a time are warranted.”
Alpine: Low
Treeline: Low
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Parks Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:
Issued Saturday
“The new snow may be more reactive than expected; especially on slopes where it has been wind loaded and is sitting on a layer of fragile surface hoar.”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Considerable
Below treeline: Moderate
For more information visit Avalanche Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:
Issued Saturday
The new snow may be more reactive than expected; especially on slopes where it has been wind loaded and is sitting on a layer of fragile surface hoar.
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Considerable
Below treeline: Moderate
For more information visit Avalanche Canada