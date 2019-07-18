Snowbirds touch down in the South Okanagan

Snowbirds public affairs officer Jennifer Casey following the arrival of the first two planes Thursday morning at Penticton Regional Airport. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Snowbirds 10 and 11 do a low fly past over Penticton Regional Airport Thursday during a refueling stop. (Mark Brett - Western News)

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, made a pit stop in Penticton on Thursday.

En route to a performance in Boundary Bay, the two advance planes touched down at the Penticton airport around 11 a.m. The nine performance planes were held up by winds in Lethbridge and are expected to arrive later this afternoon.

READ MORE: Snowbirds and Skyhawks returning to Peach Festival

Pilots, technicians (aviation, avionics, aircraft structure, supply), mobile support operators, resource management support clerks, an engineering officer, a logistics officer and a public affairs officer representing all three elements (Army, Navy and Air Force), work as a team to bring their thrilling performances.

While the visit was brief for refuel, the Snowbirds will be back in Penticton for the Peach Festival. They will fly on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 6 to 6:45 p.m. They will be joined by the SkyHawks, who will perform for one show only on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m., landing in Okanagan Lake Park.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scheer’s pledge to review new Food Guide challenged by health community

Just Posted

Revelstoke Community Calendar for July 17

Macpherson Orienteering July 20, 9 a.m. Join us for the third orienteering… Continue reading

Revelstoke art gallery’s newest exhibition opens July 26

It features Leanne Spanza, Trish Hardwick and Katherine Russell

City awards tender for next phase of Big Eddy water project

VVI construction will be designing and building a second water reservoir

Glass artist explores memory in next Revelstoke art exhibition

Katherine Russell’s work will be showing at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre July 26-August 23

Invertigo playing the Last Drop Thursday and Saturday

Andy Siegel Special to the Review InVertigo is coming back to Revelstoke… Continue reading

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

Lightning strike sparks fire outside Kelowna

BC Wildfire is reporting a small blaze off Highway 33

Snowbirds touch down in the South Okanagan

Canadian Forces Snowbirds make pit stop in Penticton

Two Kelowna men make citizen’s arrest

RCMP warn people of risks involved with taking matters into own hands

Truck flips on Okanagan highway

Driver says he lost control of the truck while taking a turn

Rare white ravens spotted again on Vancouver Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

Kelowna trainer skips weights, swings mace

Viala the Viking uses ancient techniques in his personal-training business

UBCO and Okanagan College team up for green construction centre

UBCO and Okanagan College will create a Green Construction Research and Training Centre

Okanagan property altercation results in pair of arrests

Vernon RCMP called to 4300 block of 32nd Street Wednesday afternoon; two people taken into custody

Most Read