Skiers came back to their car yesterday at Rogers Pass after spending three days at a backcountry hut. They had to dig out the Illecillewaet parking lot by hand. Roughly 60 cm had fallen. (Facebook)

Snowfall warning for Revelstoke

Up to 25 cm expected

Environment Canada is calling for snow up to 25 cm in the Revelstoke area.

Heavy snow will begin this evening as the system moves into the Columbia region between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass. The storm should continue until Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada suggests motorists to adjust their driving with the changing road conditions as visibility may maybe be suddenly reduced.

For more information check Environment Canada and for road conditions go to DriveBC.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm, Kelowna among best places to work in B.C.
Next story
B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Just Posted

Snowfall warning for Revelstoke

Up to 25 cm expected

Considerable avalanche danger near Revelstoke today

The mountains have received more than 40 cm this week

Highway 1 avalanche closure times decreasing around Revelstoke

According to the province, Highway 1 closures can cost $500,000 per hour

Bird populations significantly declining around Revelstoke says Parks Canada

Out of the mountain national parks, bird populations near Revelstoke are in the worst shape

Rob Morrison sworn in as Kootenay-Columbia MP

Parliament set to reconvene on Thursday with election of House Speaker, Throne Speech

Kelowna Salvation Army sees increase in toy, cash donations

The Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast started its 19th year Thursday morning

Sicamous Eagles defeat Summerland Steam in overtime decision

Junior B hockey teams faced off in Summerland on Dec. 5

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen directors to receive pay increase

Increase of 11.9 per cent to offset changes to taxation for elected officials

Salmon Arm, Kelowna among best places to work in B.C.

Categories reflecting quality of life influence ranking

North Okanagan house fire likely started in kitchen

Nobody home at time except family pet who died after being rescued by firefighter

Illicit drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

PHOTOS: Clean-up at Penticton’s Esplanade Park extensive

It took the clean-up crew seven hours on Monday and work is still ongoing

Most Read