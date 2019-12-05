Snowfall warning for Revelstoke

Skiers came back to their car yesterday at Rogers Pass after spending three days at a backcountry hut. They had to dig out the Illecillewaet parking lot by hand. Roughly 60 cm had fallen. (Facebook)

Environment Canada is calling for snow up to 25 cm in the Revelstoke area.

Heavy snow will begin this evening as the system moves into the Columbia region between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass. The storm should continue until Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada suggests motorists to adjust their driving with the changing road conditions as visibility may maybe be suddenly reduced.

For more information check Environment Canada and for road conditions go to DriveBC.

