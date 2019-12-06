It’s a snow day in Revelstoke with the current storm delivering 20 cm thus far. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Snowfall warning still in effect for Revelstoke

Highway 1 closed east of Revelstoke today due to head-on collision between trucks

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning. Up to 25 cm expected in Revelstoke area. Snow will continue through much of the day.

Today: Snow at times heavy. Amount 10 cm. Temperature steady near zero.

Tonight: Flurries and rain showers. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Tomorrow: Rain. Rain at times mixed with snow in the morning. Snow level rising to 900 metres in the afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 2.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Road closed. Vehicle incident at Albert Canyon Rd (4 km east of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park). Detour not available. Estimated time of re-opening is 2 p.m.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with snow.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 14 cm

Base depth: 120 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -3C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Friday

“We are in mid-storm conditions. Natural avalanches are likely. Avoid lingering in runout zones, as slides may reach the valley bottom today.”

Alpine: High

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Parks Canada

Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Revelstoke after head-on collision between trucks
Crown looks to 'build the jigsaw puzzle' on Day 2 of Sagmoen trial

