A snowfall warning and travel advisory is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt. (DriveBC Webcam)

Snowfall warning, travel advisory in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow Sunday

Winter hasn’t loosened its snowy grasp yet.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, with 10 to 20 cm of snow expected to fall Sunday morning according to Environment Canada.

Snow is expected to ease throughout the afternoon, though further accumulations of up to 15 cm are expected.

Following the snowfall warning, DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for the Coquihalla.

“Poor visibility due to blowing snow and fog conditions between Britton creek and Portia interchange,” DriveBC says in a release. “Please be aware of slow moving maintenance equipment and crews working. Travelers are advised to please exercise caution, leave space and be prepared.”

Related: Heavy snowfall for Coquihalla

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Korea experts to speak at UBC Okanagan symposium

Just Posted

Winter driving conditions in effect around Revelstoke

Compact snow and slippery sections on Hwy. 1 and 23: DriveBC

PHOTOS: Grizzlies beat Storm in first KIJHL playoff game

Revelstoke leads the series 1-0, with game two at home

PHOTOS: Tech Summit and Startup Revelstoke launch could mark transformation of local economy

The Startup Revelstoke launch party on Thursday night brought together local entrepreneurs and tech experts from across the country

Agathe Bernard and Izzy Lynch receive funding from Storyhive

Bernard and Lynch received the news on Wednesday, when the storytelling platform made its announcement

Six locals to be featured on Discovery Channel’s Rocky Mountain Railroad

The television series is slated to premier on Mar. 5 at 7 p.m.

VIDEO: How are avalanches triggered?

Transportation BC explains tools they use to set off remote slides

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Snowfall warning, travel advisory in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow Sunday

Police watchdog probes B.C. man’s taser death in alleged parental child abduction

Independent Investigations Office called in after one male dies

PHOTOS: Harnessing diverse abilities on the court at the B.C. Games

Basketball is one of two Special Olympics events at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

B.C. VIEWS: Our not-so-New Democrats don’t rock the boat

Finance Minister Carole James takes the wheel, steers similar course

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canadians all smiles after record medal haul

Team Canada is taking home a record 29 medals from Pyeongchang – 11 gold, eight silver, 10 bronze

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Jury acquitted Raymond Cormier in the death of Tina Fontaine after 11-hour deliberation

Most Read