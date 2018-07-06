Image credit: Pixabay

So far so good for wildfires in Okanagan-Shuswap

More lightning predicted tonight, then increasingly high temperatures over next five days

Despite lightning strikes Thursday evening and overnight, those strikes have not evolved into wildfires – at least not yet.

The Kamloops Fire Centre reports that no new fires have been reported July 6 in the Shuswap or Okanagan.

Fire information officer Nicole Bonnett says a few active fires remain, but they started at a variety of times over the past month.

They are in the Merritt, Lillooet and Kamloops zones, which are all within the Kamloops Fire Centre.

No fires are listed in the Salmon Arm and Vernon zones.

The fire at Lambly Lake near West Kelowna sits at 0.4 hectares but is considered under control and not active.

Bonnett says a crew is patrolling it today after “actioning” it when it started a few days ago.

In the Kamloops zone, the Pillmill fire is considered active, but not a threat.

“It’s one that is considered modified response; we’re monitoring it but it’s not active burning as it’s in a remote area.”

The fire in Merritt is also in the patrol stage.

Looking ahead, the forecast for the Shuswap and Okanagan points to thunderstorms for this afternoon and tonight, but none beyond that.

A mix of sun and cloud in the forecast for Saturday will be followed by five sunny days featuring increasing temperatures daily, reaching a predicted high on Thursday of 33 C in Salmon Arm and 35 to 36 C in the Okanagan.

Most Read