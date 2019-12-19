South Korean ski team has $20,000 of gear stolen in Vernon

Vernon RCMP seeking tips from Dec. 2 incident

A South Korean women’s ski team visiting Vernon had approximately $20,000 of equipment stolen from their bus.

The bus was parked overnight in the 4200 block of 32nd Street in Vernon on Monday, Dec. 2.

The stolen bags contained 10 pairs of women’s Nordic skis, bindings and ski poles valued at an estimated $20,000.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Leave a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

Most Read