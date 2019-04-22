South Okanagan community bands together on social media after shootings

Many in Penticton have turned to social media to express their condolences

One week after one a mass shooting in Penticton, the community continues to rally around one another.

READ MORE: Four deceased identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

Many have turned to social media to express their condolences to the families involved and to share their own feelings by using #PentictonStrong.

View this post on Instagram

It was a very sad day here today in Penticton with the shooting and death or 4 people. It is such a beautiful place, but like many small towns (and big cities), it has its fair share of issues with homeless and drug use. Still a shooting…😢 We are sad to see such hate and violence in our still very new home. And sad to think that no matter where you go there are people who cannot control their hate. Yesterday we had a great day as a family biking from Okanagan Falls to Penticton and back via the beautiful KVR trail. One of the reasons we moved here. And an important reminder to make the most of every day because you don’t know what the next will bring. . #biking #bikingwithdogs #bdaug #mydognamedbailey #bikingwithbabies #kvrtrail #visitpenticton #gunviolenceawareness #pentictonstrong

A post shared by Katie Hurley-Ramey (@katramley) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤💜💛🖤💜💛

A post shared by Jessica Lea —> ⬇️: 85lbs (@alittlebitajessica) on

View this post on Instagram

#pentictonstrong

A post shared by serenahansen (@imserenahansen) on

Most Read