B.C.’s current travel restrictions are set to expire June 15, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

South Okanagan COVID-19 cases on the decline heading into summer

Return to ‘near-normal’ could come by fall if cases stay low and vaccination rates remain high

There were only 17 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the South Okanagan from May 23 to 29, according to new weekly data from the BC CDC released June 2.

The 17 cases represent a significant drop from the 32 cases recorded over the previous week.

Six of the new cases were recorded in Penticton; Summerland also recorded six cases last week; meanwhile, the South Okanagan area encompassing Oliver and Osoyoos recorded five. No new cases were recorded in Keremeos.

The 17 cases is the lowest number of weekly cases recorded in the South Okanagan in all of May.

The Central Okanagan and Vernon recorded the most cases in the Interior health region with 175 and 57 respectively.

Many more South Okanagan residents received their first dose of the vaccine in May with bookings now open to everyone aged 12 and up.

Some residents have already received, or will soon receive, the second dose of the vaccine.

The provincial government lifted some restrictions at the end of May including the bans on indoor dining and small gatherings. However, some restrictions remain in place such travel limitations and bans on large gatherings.

The province’s recently released COVID-19 restart plan outlines a return to near-normal conditions by this fall, depending on the rates of vaccinations and new coronavirus cases heading into the fall.

Everyone eligible can register for a vaccination online here, by phone at 1-833-838-2323 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, or at a Service B.C. office in person.

From May 23 to 29 there were six COVID-19 cases record in Penticton, six in Summerland and five in the South Okanagan area. (BC CDC)

READ MORE: Penticton mayor happy to get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

READ MORE: More than half of the South Okanagan have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine


