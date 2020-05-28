South Okanagan woman to ‘load up the cart’ with toys for local hospital

The Penticton Regional Hospital is low on toys for children, according to Pascale-Ann Demers. She has started a GoFundMe page to upgrade the hospital’s toy supply. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

A Penticton woman has launched a GoFundMe campaign to provide more and better toys for children at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

Pascale-Ann Demers was disheartened by a recent visit to the hospital when she noticed they were really low on toys.

“They have a million mix-matched legos, a few plastic pans (with no play food), seven little toy camels and one horse. Also have a handful of Happy Meal toys. They have a few older kids puzzles and video games. But what about the impatient toddlers?” reads Demers’ GoFundMe page.

Demers then spoke to hospital staff about getting new toys for the children. The staff informed her that all toys would have to be new.

To raise funds for the cost of new toys, Demers has reached out to the community to ask for support.

“I cannot afford on my own but since we live in a wonderful community I was thinking I would ask for [the community’s] help,” she said.

Demers has pledged to go to Walmart and “load up the cart” with stuffed animals, play food, puzzles, dolls and other toys if the GoFundMe campaign can generate 200 people to donate $1.

“Imagine how many smiles your dollar could make,” she said.

The campaign has already succeeded its goal as of May 28, with $345 raised.

Demers said people who wish to donate but don’t have a credit card can contact her through Facebook at facebook.com/TiteeLala.

