Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

A special prosecutor is involved in the case related to threats uttered at Nanaimo city hall.

The B.C. Prosecution Service released a statement Wednesday advising that Michael Klein was appointed special prosecutor on the file on Feb. 2.

“The appointment of a special prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice in light of the nature of the allegations and the identity of some of the complainants as elected municipal officials,” the statement notes.

Klein, a Vancouver lawyer, will provide legal advice to RCMP as well as “conduct any related charge assessment and assume conduct of the prosecution if charges were approved.”

RELATED: City concerned about workplace safety after alleged death threat against mayor

RELATED: City of Nanaimo acknowledges RCMP investigation into incident at city hall

RELATED: Woman arrested in Nanaimo after allegations of threats

The alleged incident at Nanaimo city hall happened Jan. 31; Mayor Bill McKay said that a death threat was made against him and that a threat was also made against councillor Diane Brennan.

A woman was arrested that night for uttering threats and while RCMP Island District is not releasing the woman’s name, it has been reported that City of Nanaimo chief administrative officer Tracy Samra was the person arrested.

Samra remains employed by the city and is on leave.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
AirBnB to pay sales tax in B.C.

Just Posted

Semi driver killed in collision with commercial vehicle on Highway 1

Emergency personnel responding to one collision east of Sicamous when second occurs

Highway 1 to reopen following crash

A collision between two semi-trucks shut down the Trans-Canada Tuesday night

Winter storm bears down on Revelstoke

Environment Canada forecasting between 30 and 50 cm by Wednesday night

Column: Food is a bridge

There is a talmudic story I know. It’s about how food can… Continue reading

Summerland council defeats Banks Crescent development proposal

Council members vote 5-2 against controversial seniors housing development

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Column: Turning a blind eye has deadly consequences

Too much snow, gas prices too high, too many potholes. These are… Continue reading

Canadians luke warm about Olympics without NHL presence

Will hockey fans tune in the Olympics without NHL players participating?

Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

Mandatory life-jackets being considered in the wake of Tofino whale watching strategy report

BCHL Today: West K whomps Eagles and Interior titans clash

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Find Your Fit makes Okanagan stops

Career choices on tap in Lumby Thursday, Summerland Tuesday

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

‘A lot of the stuff freaked out a lot of my friends because they were the same age as me’

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

Most Read