Spiked fences dangerous to deer, other wildlife: BC Conservation Officer Service

Wrought-iron fences can cause animals to suffer as they struggle to free themselves

A fence with fur on it from an animal that got stuck. (BCCOS)

The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) is reminding residents how dangerous certain types of fences can be to deer and other wildlife.

“Conservation officers have dealt with several calls recently where deer have become impaled by pointed wrought iron fences,” said the BCCOS in a Facebook post on Thursday.

BCCOS said spiked fences can cause animals to suffer as they struggle to free themselves and in many cases, they die stuck on the fence or officers are forced to euthanize them.

“Wrought iron fences are commonly seen as causing injuries to deer but many railing patterns, particularly those with pointed pickets rising above the top rail, are the most likely to hurt an animal. There are simple design modifications to fencing installations or retrofits for existing wrought iron fencing that can make a big difference.”

For more information on reducing deer conflicts, visit www.wildsafebc.com.

READ MORE: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

