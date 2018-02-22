Sports coach makes “great strides” in counselling

A Princeton minor hockey and ball coach settled charges of assault causing bodily harm by entering into a peace bond in court last week.

Travis Hogg, 32, pleaded not guilty to the offense two months ago and the matter was set for trial.

However Thursday Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys said on reviewing the case he “received information that impacted the viability of the Crown’s case.”

Defense lawyer Julian van der Walle told the court Hogg is “deeply ashamed” of the events that led to his arrest August 26, 2017.

He said Hogg had suffered from an undiagnosed mental illness compounded by the death of his brother.

“My client has suffered from depression and anxiety. He described himself as being depressed but not being able to talk about.”

Hogg voluntary sought counseling, he said.

Judge Michelle Daneliuk noted that the offense described in the agreed upon statement of facts “was more than just a minor incident.”

However she reviewed two letters from Hogg’s counsellors and concluded that said since he “has made great strides…laudable progress.”

As part of the conditions of the peace bond Crown sought to prohibit Hogg from possessing weapons for twelve months.

Nine weapons including firearms and two cross bows were seized from Hogg’s residence at the time of his arrest, court heard.

Van der Walle stated that Hogg needed access to his weapons as he is a hunter.

“Every fall he hunts for wild game and his family only eats wild game,” he said.

Daneliuk applied the prohibition, but added an exception that will allow Hogg to possess weapons only substance hunting, and only on the way to, in the course of, or on the way from a legal hunt.