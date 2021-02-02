Spring funding round opens for community-level salmon projects

Pacific Salmon Foundation’s program injects $1.5 million annually to local conservation and science

Mark Hobson’s Chinook Salmon: Breaking Through won an annual competition this year to be featured on the 2021/2022 Salmon Conservation Stamp. The proceeds from the stamp are channeled to the Pacific Salmon Foundation for salmon conservation and enhancement projects. The spring round of funding is now open for community-based initiatives.

Mark Hobson’s Chinook Salmon: Breaking Through won an annual competition this year to be featured on the 2021/2022 Salmon Conservation Stamp. The proceeds from the stamp are channeled to the Pacific Salmon Foundation for salmon conservation and enhancement projects. The spring round of funding is now open for community-based initiatives.

The Pacific Salmon Foundation has opened the spring 2021 funding round for its Community Salmon Program.

Community level projects focused on salmon enhancement, habitat stewardship, science and education in B.C. and Yukon are encouraged to apply to the foundation for partial coverage of their expenses.

The program is funded primarily from the sales of the federal government’s Salmon Conservation Stamp, purchased annually by saltwater anglers. Proceeds are returned to B.C. through PSF, generating nearly $1.5 million annually for the community grants.

Applications are ranked and scored based on benefit, feasibility, community support and engagement, and volunteer involvement. As funding is competitive, preference may be given to applications addressing urgent and high-priority salmon stocks or habitat.

Apply online at PSF’s online portal.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows by five cases

Just Posted

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

Community Connections now own the building at 416 2nd Street West. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Community Connections wants to hear from women in Revelstoke

They have launched a survey seeking feedback on potential programming for women

Scarlett was out skating on Three Valley Lake with her parents Anne Murphy and Brydon Roe, on Jan. 27, 2021.(Submitted/Anne Murphy)
VIDEO: Skating at Three Valley Lake last week

Revelstoke family skates on Three Valley Lake before the recent snowstorm

The Taco Club is hosting a buy-one-give-one frozen meal fundraiser for Revelstoke’s food bank this week. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke business hosting buy-one-give one fundraiser

Order a frozen meal and The Taco Club will donate another to the food bank

Revelstoke Secondary School. (File)
COVID in Revelstoke schools – again

This is the third COVID-19 exposure event in Revelstoke schools since last March

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber passes by a sign made by his children as he warms up before his 1,000th game of his career for the game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Habs dump Canucks 5-3 in Shea Weber’s 1,000th NHL game

Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over ex-teammates in Vancouver

(Phil McLachlan/The Free Press file)
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows by five cases

This brings the total to 231 cases, since the cluster was declared 49 days ago

Summerland Secondary
COVID-19 exposure at Summerland Secondary School

A letter was sent home to parents Feb. 2

(Contributed)
COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna’s Heritage Retirement Residence declared over

There were 46 cases — 41 residents and five staff — and four deaths linked to the outbreak

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

A Vancouver Island family has been awarded $3,000 under the new federal air passenger protection rules on a flight they took from Comox to Fort Lauderdale on Air Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

“I feel a little bit like it was David versus Goliath.”

Most Read