Spun out semi blocks northbound lanes of Coquihalla

Drivers are reporting a jackknifed semi-trailer is blocking both northbound lanes of the Coquihalla.
The incident was reported just after 9 a.m. between exit 290: Merritt and exit 315: Helmer Road.
While the highway is not closed DriveBC is telling motorists to expect delays.
There are also reports of a car in the ditch of the southbound lanes in the same area.
A special weather statement remains in effect for the high mountain passes after 5 to 10 cm of snow fell on Highway 5 overnight.
According to the national weather agency, periods of snow will gradually taper off over today along the the Coquihalla, however snow will continue to fall elsewhere.
