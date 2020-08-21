Crews continue to battle the Christie Mountain wildfire near Penticton. (Photo submitted by Les Clarke)

Stay out of firefighters way: City of Penticton

Residents are asked to cooperate with any requests firefighters may have or answer questions they ask

The City of Penticton is asking people to stay clear and provide space for fire trucks and crews in the city.

At present, firefighting crews are in the city in a proactive effort in case the Christie Mountain wildfire crosses into city limits in the southeast section of Penticton.

“It’s absolutely critical that residents and motorists do not obstruct fire trucks and crews, many of which are now visible throughout the southern portion of our community,” said Penticton mayor John Vassilaki.

In addition, residents with properties in the evacuation area may also encounter fire personnel near their homes. These crews have been sent to these neighbourhoods as a preplanning measure. Residents are asked to cooperate with any requests they may have or answer questions they ask.

In some cases, local sports fields may be used as staging areas for equipment.

Residents may also encounter fire crews and personnel from other communities who have joined the Penticton Fire Department.

“Today is not the time for looky-loos to be out in the community watching response crews or stopping their cars to look at the fire. Please be very purposeful when you’re out and about,” said Vassilaki.

The Christie Mountain fire began on Tuesday, Aug. 18. At present, the estimated size is 2,000 hectares.

BC Wildfire has 132 people on site for the day, along with 15 helicopters and three water tenders.

Stay out of firefighters way: City of Penticton

Residents are asked to cooperate with any requests firefighters may have or answer questions they ask

