Staying Alive backcountry awareness night coming Nov. 27

The event is part of Revelstoke’s annual Welcome Week

Learn to stay alive in the back country at the annual awareness night on Nov. 27.

The 12th annual Staying Alive backcountry awareness night takes place at the Revelstoke Community Centre on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

If you are new to Revelstoke, new to the Revelstoke backcountry, or if you already shred and want to learn more and stay sharp out there on your winter adventures, then don’t miss this event. It is the perfect primer to get you started safely in the Revelstoke backcountry.

The evening will feature a tradeshow and presentations on backcountry and avalanche safety from several local organizations and businesses. The list of presenters includes:

Avalanche Canada

Parks Canada

Revelstoke Mountain Resort ski patrol

Revelstoke Search & Rescue

Leah Evans of Girls Do Ski

Marty Schaeffer of CAPOW

The tradeshow starts at 5 p.m. and the presentations start at 6 p.m.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.