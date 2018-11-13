King Traditional Elementary School in Abbotsford Photo courtesy of Abbotsford School District

Stink at B.C. school prompts complaints of headaches, nausea

Smell at Abbotsford school comes from unauthorized composting operation

An extraordinary stench at an Abbotsford elementary school has been the subject of 15 WorkSafeBC claims, according to a report to the school board.

The board is set to hear Tuesday evening that air quality issues at King Traditional Elementary School has been ongoing since March 2017 because of an unauthorized composting operation across Bradner Road.

“The Ministry of Environment has requested staff and parents report concerns through the air pollution RAPP line. In addition, 15 WCB claims have been filed by staff in relation to ongoing symptoms such as headaches, sore throat, watery eyes and nausea,” the report says.

“At the end of the last school year, it had appeared that efforts were being made by the owner to improve the odor situation as there was some modest improvement noted by the school.”

The ministry has sent a warning letter to the company, outlining “various areas of non-compliance with regulations.”

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police in Vernon catch suspects after armed robbery in Salmon Arm
Next story
Feds pledge money for young scientists, but funding for in-house research slips

Just Posted

No one in Revelstoke should face dementia alone

More than 66,000 people struggle with Alzheimer’s and dementia in B.C.

2018 Remembrance Day ceremony in Revelstoke

Hundreds of people attended

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

Bike relay around the world stops in Revelstoke

Bike Jamboree is a Polish project that aims to bike 35,000 km and through 21 different countries

Seeking Shelter: Landlord takes over living area in rental whenever visiting town

Revelstoke renter says everyone pretends to be ‘perfect’ to find accommodation

VIDEO: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Stink at B.C. school prompts complaints of headaches, nausea

Smell at Abbotsford school comes from unauthorized composting operation

Fear of constitutional crisis escalates in U.S.; Canadians can relate

Some say President Donald Trump is leading the U.S. towards a crisis

B.C.-based pot producer Tilray reports revenue surge, net loss

Company remains excited about ‘robust’ cannabis industry

Canada stands pat on Saudi arms sales, even after hearing Khashoggi tape

Khashoggi’s death at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul further strained Riyadh’s already difficult relationship with Ottawa

Feds pledge money for young scientists, but funding for in-house research slips

Canada’s spending on science is up almost 10 per cent since the Liberals took office, but spending on in-house research is actually down

Police in Vernon catch suspects after armed robbery in Salmon Arm

Victims told police they were robbed at knife point near an ATM

Disabled boy has ‘forgiven’ bullies who walked on him in stream, mom says

A Cape Breton teen who has cerebral palsy was told to lie in a stream as other kids walked over him

Letters shed light on state of mind of B.C. mom accused of daughter’s murder

Trial of South Surrey mother Lisa Batstone begins in BC Supreme Court

Most Read