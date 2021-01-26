Stolen bee returned to Vernon honey farm

Two months after thieves buzzed off with two bee sculptures, public tips led police one of them

One of the two bees sculptures stolen from Vernon’s Planet Bee Honey Farm and Honeymoon Meadery Nov. 22, 2020, was retuned Jan. 26, 2021, thanks to a tip from the public. (Facebook)

A one-of-a-kind, custom-made fibreglass bee sculpture has been returned to a honey farm in Vernon after disappearing two months ago.

The bee is one of a pair that was stolen from Planet Bee Honey Farm Nov. 22, 2020. Based on security footage, the first bee was snagged around 11 p.m.

“An hour later, they came back for the second one,” manager Olivia Nowek said at the time. “They’re pure fibreglass, they’re not light. This was no small feat.”

Nowek said the suspects were seen running the bees across Bella Vista Road to cram them into their vehicle, which was already pretty full.

Also that night, a five-foot-tall Grinch was stolen from a residence near Clarence Fulton Secondary School.

But now, after two months of not hearing much of anything, the honey farm shared the good news on social media Tuesday, Jan. 26.

“Look who was returned by our local RCMP,” the post reads. “Thanks to whoever submitted the tip that led the police to the statue and here’s hoping the second bee is returned soon too.”

Planet Bee has had the two sculptures for more than a decade and both were recently refurbished with a fresh coat of paint only a few years ago.

“You can find it (the bee) safely locked inside our walls from now on,” the post reads.

