Someone wearing the costume for the Prince George Humane Society’s husky mascot Chance is seen cycling downtown after the suit went missing from the back of the charity’s van around Sept. 12, 2019. (PG Humane Society/Facebook photo)

Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

Suspect nabbed after photo surfaced of them wearing the costume, riding a bike in broad daylight

Chance the mascot can return to action, after he was stolen from the back of a charity’s van in Prince George.

The adult-sized husky costume, which the local humane society uses at public events, went missing around Sept. 12.

“He’s kind of the face of the humane society,” said board member Terri Lube, adding that mascot costumes cost thousands of dollars to replace. “We were kind of heartbroken.”

After they realized the costume’s bag had vanished, the society asked the public if anyone had seen him.

A few unconfirmed sightings and 10 days later, Chance was suddenly hard to miss. For reasons unknown to Lube, a photo emerged of the thief wearing the suit, riding around on a bicycle downtown in broad daylight.

The society reposted the photo and Lube said RCMP collared the lone wolf later that morning.

As far as Lube knows, no charges are being laid. “I’m just glad we got it back.”

As for when Chance will return to public events, Lube said “he’s still getting his flea bath.”

“He was pretty filthy,” she said, adding that a local dry cleaner stepped up to clean him.

“As soon as he’s clean and smelling better, he’ll be making a public appearance.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the Prince George RCMP for comment.


