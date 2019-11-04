Stolen vehicle crashes into Kamloops home

The incident happened early Monday morning

  • Nov. 4, 2019 11:24 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops Mounties are investigating a case of erratic driving involving a stolen vehicle.

A Honda Accord apparently struck a parked vehicle and retaining wall before coming to a stop against a residence in the 400 block of Battle Street Monday according to police, who attended the scene at about 12:35 a.m.

There were no injuries to any residents inside the house, which appeared to have sustained only minor damage.

A short time after the crash the owner of the vehicle reported it stolen.

Kamloops RCMP continue to investigate.

On Sunday police charged the driver of a pickup truck who crashed his vehicle into a home in the 2300 block of Frontage Road along Highway 1. There were no reported injuries in that incident either, but the home sustained extensive damage.

READ MORE: Owner of truck arrested after early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Why should you walk your dog on a leash?
Next story
Update: Owner of truck arrested after early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

Just Posted

Why should you walk your dog on a leash?

Revelstoke dog trainer weighs in on the conversation

PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates business excellence

And the winners are…

Fog and winter road conditions on Highway 1 this morning

Revelstoke roads and weather

Did you remember to “fall back?”

We said goodbye to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday; now on Daylight Standard Time

Revelstoke school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vapes

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Happy 50th: ‘Sesame Street’ characters talk favourite celebrity guests

It includes everyone from Whoopi to Janelle

PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Well-mannered dogs at Critteraid in Summerland will need large yards

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

Summerland’s Sharing Stand takes in more than 2,700 kilograms of produce

Activity at weekly stand shows 49 per cent increase from 2018 figures

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy party leader Jo-Ann Roberts steps into top role

Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

BBQ fundraiser planned for International Science Centre Day

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Nelson’s coach said a Kamloops Storm player used insensitive language

VIDEO: Two killed after SUV veers into B.C. lake

The only survivor managed to get out of the partially submerged SUV

Most Read