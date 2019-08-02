Ogopogo statue at Paul’s Tomb in Kelowna. (Youtube screenshot from colintube1)

Storm the Ogopogo? Okanagan residents called upon to find elusive monster

‘We gotta find this thing before the Scots find Nessie!’ reads the Facebook group

Sept. 21 is a day on which the internet is seeking the truth.

First, it was to uncover the mysteries that lie deep in the Nevada desert at the enigmatic Area 51 United States Air Force facility. Now more secrets are set to be exposed right here at home in the form of Okanagan Lake’s mythical monster, Ogopogo.

The Facebook event Storm Lake Okanagan, The Ogopogo can’t hide from all of us!! is taking after the American-based Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us to find the truth in the long-standing conundrum.

While the latter has over two million people from all over the world who marked themselves as ‘going’ and an additional 1.4 million who are interested, Storm Lake Okanagan currently only has 46 people interested.

“We will all meet up in Rachel, NV. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let’s see them aliens,” reads the Area 51 group, while the Okanagan group makes it quite clear that this is time-sensitive.

“We gotta find this thing before the Scots find Nessie!” reads the description of the event that was set up by Stephen Keppler.

“It’s time to find this fabled creature! She can’t stop all of us!”

And that urgency is not unwarranted. The Scots also have a group devoted to finding their lake creature, Nessie—again, on the very same day. That group already has over 27,000 people who have marked themselves as attending and another 51,000 interested.

The Scottish event said it’s going to “find dat big boi:” a statement that is sure to strike fear in Okanagan residents who wish to find our monster first.

This comes just after an event on Aug. 2—again of a very similar name—that called for Kelowna drivers to protest speed cameras by speeding through an intersection together.

