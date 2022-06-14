A potential child luring incident is being investigated by West Kelowna RCMP. (File)

Stranger allegedly grabs child in West Kelowna

Police are looking for witnesses

A nine-year-old child was allegedly grabbed by an unknown person in West Kelowna, Monday afternoon.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, a suspicious individual approached the child, who was walking in the 1500-block of Gregory Road sometime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on June 13, when the person walked up to them and grabbed them by the shoulder.

The child was not injured and ran home to tell an adult what had happened.

Cpl. Tammy Lobb said the suspect is described as, in their forties and wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage, is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

