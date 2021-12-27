Vernon resident Raine Bouzane woke up to water in his basement suite near 39th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road Monday morning, Dec. 27, the result of a suspected water main break as temperatures reached Minus 24 degrees. (Raine Bouzane photo)

Streets filled with ice after water main break in Vernon

Happened in Minus 24 degree weather at around 4 a.m. Monday near 39th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road

It definitely wasn’t a belated gift for Raine Bouzane, nor a belated Boxing Day deal.

Bouzane, who lives off 39th Avenue in Vernon, woke up Monday morning, Dec. 27, to water in the house where he and his girlfriend rent a basement suite, the result of a city water main break near 39th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road.

“Hoping this hasn’t affected too many people,” wrote Bouzane in a social media post.

Firefighters from Vernon Fire Rescue Services posted on their Facebook page that the break happened just after 4 a.m. and that “many streets in the area are solid ice.”

There was substantial flooding at 27th Street and 35th Avenue as well.

City crews were still on-scene at 39th and Pleasant Valley as of 12 p.m. Monday.

Water gushes down the driveway and freezes quickly in the Minus 24 degree weather at the house near 39th Avenue and Pleasant Avenue where Raine Bouzane and his girlfriend rent a basement suite. The water, which found its way into Bouzane’s suite, is the result of a suspected water main break Monday, Dec. 27. (Raine Bouzane photo)

