Structure protection in place as Three Valley Lake Chateau evacuated

The property was put on evacuation alert yesterday and order today due to a looming wildfire

A view of the fire above Three Valley Lake on July 20. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)

The BC Wildfire Structure Protection Unit is onsite at Three Valley Lake Chateau.

The family-owned and operated business, as well as surrounding properties, were given an evacuation order July 20, due to an out-of-control fire burning nearby.

An alert was issued a day prior advising residents to prepare to leave.

“We had a Zoom call with CSRD and BC Wildfire,” said Rene Bell, owner of Three Valley Lake Chateau, earlier today, (July 20). “They notified us and we talked about all the ins and outs and issues.”

B.C. Wildfire crews are onsite setting up a perimeter to keep the iconic structure safe from the blaze.

“They’re setting up pumps and sprinkler systems to create a bubble over the property so that if embers do start flying they go up and over,” Bell said.

Despite the evacuation alert and the fire’s proximity, B.C. Wildfire is not actively fighting the fire, only monitoring it.

“I know a lot of B.C. is under fire,” Bell said. “We have had people say ‘why aren’t they putting out your fire’? Of course it’s understandable that other more populated areas are in dire need of help. It’s sad that we are losing business especially after last year being such a difficult year. Our concern is also with the other towns that definitely need them to be putting out fires, where peoples’ houses and livelihoods are at stake.”

The fire, on the slope overlooking Three Valley Lake, is estimated to be 60 hectares. It was discovered on July 11 and is suspected to be caused by lighting.

