Lucky To Go has had a successful first week in the Okanagan. (Lucky To Go)

Successful first week for Okanagan ride-sharing, service expansion underway

The service is expanding to Peachland, Lake Country, Penticton and Vernon by the end of July

It has been a successful first week for the Okanagan’s first ride-sharing service Lucky To Go.

The first week has been so successful that starting today, July 9, it will start offering its services in Peachland and Lake Country.

Lucky To Go launched in Kelowna and West Kelowna on Wednesday, July 1, and became the first company to offer an alternative transportation option for Okanagan residents.

CEO Mandeep Rana said the feedback has been positive.

“We’ve served a lot of customers… and it’s been fantastic and the response has been amazing. People are thrilled to have a service that they’ve been waiting for for so long,” he said.

“It’s a much cheaper service compared to traditional taxis and it’s quicker, it’s easier, and you can track where your drivers are and you can have the fare estimate right in front of you. People are just thrilled to have the service.”

Rana said his drivers have been so busy, giving hundreds of rides just in its first week. He said Lucky To Go has a driver incentive program, which gives drivers a bonus if they give a certain number of rides.

“A lot of our drivers have qualified for it in that short amount of time, that’s how much they’ve done already.”

Rana said before July ends, they will be expanding their operation to serve Penticton and Vernon as well.

