City of Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Summer construction projects coming to Revelstoke

The work is expected to begin in June

The City of Revelstoke has issued a request for proposals concerning multiple construction projects.

One project is on First St. between Bensen and Hanson St., involving installing a storm main, sanitary sewer and water. Changes will be made to street lighting and construction on the curb, gutter and sidewalk.

Another project is on Bensen St. between First and Second St., also involving the installation of a sewer and construction on the curb, gutter, sidewalk and roadway.

The third project is on Second St. between Wright and Hanson St. Similarly, a new sewer and water system will be installed and minor improvements to the storm system. There will also be construction on the curb, gutter, sidewalk and roadway.

Construction is expected to start in early June and last 10 weeks.

Requests for proposals will close April 24.

 

Most Read