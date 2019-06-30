PHOTOS: Summer Street Fest kicks off in Revelstoke

Each night from 6:30 to 9 pm Grizzly Plaza will be closed to traffic and there will be live entertainment until Aug. 25. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The Carbons from Kelowna were one of two bands that kicked off the evening. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Some at the front got jiggy with it. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Many came to listen. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The streets are alive with the sound of music.

Summer Street Fest kicked off June 29 in Grizzly Plaza.

Each night, until Aug. 25, bands will play in downtown Revelstoke from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

For opening night, listeners danced and jiggled to the Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band and The Carbons from Kelowna.

Each event is free. Tonight, the Revelstoke Community Band will play.

A calendar of scheduled bands can be found at http://revelstokeartscouncil.com/events/summer-street-fest/

 

