Summerland administrator steps down

Summerland’s chief administrative officer is stepping down from his role this fall.

Anthony Haddad has resigned to take a new career opportunity. His final day with the District of Summerland will be Nov. 10.

Haddad has been in the administrator’s role since August, 2019.

During that time, the municipality has continued with many capital projects and maintained the core operational needs of Summerland, even during a workforce reduction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Summerland begins reopening aquatic centre

READ ALSO: Haddad selected as new Summerland CAO

Haddad leaves the municipality in a sound financial position with many projects in the works including the Summerland Community Recreation and Health Centre, Asset Management implementation and the Downtown Neighbourhood Plan.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the district and have had the good fortune to work with a talented senior leadership group and an extremely proud and committed group of staff in Summerland,” Haddad said.

“It has been a pleasure working with mayor and council on a number of their strategic priorities and building positive relationships in the community. Even with the challenges of the pandemic, I believe that the organization is in a positive place to continue investing in community priorities and creating a team that provides an outstanding level of customer service to support the needs of the community.”

Summerland mayor Toni Boot offered praise for Haddad’s work with the municipality.

“It’s hard to believe that Anthony stepped into his new role with the District of Summerland just over one year ago because has done so much for this community,” she said.

“Anthony leaves us in a good, strong place to continue with council’s priorities and the other initiatives he has started. Having seen how capably he managed the district through the unprecedented pandemic, we know he is up to the task of handling any challenges he may encounter in this new opportunity.”

Prior to working with the municipality of Summerland, Haddad had been the director of development services in Penticton.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government