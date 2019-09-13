READY TO OPEN Green Gaia in Summerland will open its doors on Summerland. Katerina Bakalos says the store has waited close to a year for approval to operate the cannabis retail store. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland cannabis store to open on Sept. 21

Approval process for Green Gaia took almost a year

After months of waiting a cannabis retail store in Summerland is ready to begin selling its product.

Green Gaia, at 7519 Prairie Valley Rd., will open its doors on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The store will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are so excited to be able to offer the public a wide variety of products such as flower, capsules, oils, and oral sprays,” said Katerina Bakalos of Green Gaia. “Our grand opening will be in early October when the mayor and council members are available to attend.”

READ ALSO: Summerland cannabis shop receives approval in principle

READ ALSO: Cannabis store application receives approval from Summerland council

Green Gaia applied for a license to sell retail cannabis in the fall of 2018 and Bakalos had expected to receive provincial approval before the end of December.

Approval from the municipality came on Dec. 10, 2018, but the province did not grant its approval until Aug. 16.

“We’ve been waiting almost a full year,” Bakalos said. “We’ve all had to exercise our patience.”

Over the past year, customers often came in to the store to ask when the product would be available. While Green Gaia could sell accessories, the store was not able to sell cannabis.

Eventually, the store was closed as Bakalos waited for provincial approval.

While the approval process was lengthy, Bakalos said the standards are necessary.

“What we are going to be selling is properly regulated,” she said.

The business plans to hold a formal grand opening in early October, when Mayor Toni Boot and council members are available to attend. Bakalos is planning a block party for the grand opening.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Missing Falkland resident’s van found en route to Kamloops
Next story
RCMP search for missing man believed to still be in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Control burning planned for Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The burning will take place until the end of the month

Climate rally planned for downtown Revelstoke on Sept. 20

Event to highlight youth and adult concerns

Latest round of Columbia River Treaty talks wrap up in Cranbrook

Federal, provincial, U.S. and Indigenous representatives recently met for eight round of discussions

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Rain, rain, and more rain. Get the raft.

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

Four-time cancer survivor raises $100k for research and support

Some people beat cancer. And some people beat it with a stick.… Continue reading

Coffee served at 1973 prices, 25 cents, at Okanagan centre

Halina Centre celebrates 46th anniversary Sept. 17

West Kelowna fire crews, RCMP respond to late-night incident near Okanagan Lake

Emergency crews were called to the Bear Creek Provincial Park area around 11:45 Thursday night

Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting

Residents have expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Summerland cannabis store to open on Sept. 21

Approval process for Green Gaia took almost a year

Most Read