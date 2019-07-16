Summerland clinic will be closed on August long weekend

Because of a staff shortage, the after-hours clinic at the Rosedale Medical Clinic will be closed on the August long weekend.

Laura Smith, office manager with Rosedale Medical Associates, said the centre is normally open Monday to Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Initially, the clinic was scheduled to be closed on Monday, Aug. 5, but because there is not enough staff, it will be closed Aug. 3 and 4 as well.

Smith said a medical office assistant is needed to register the patients and assist the doctors at the clinic.

She added that she has posted for the position online.

The clinic receives regular traffic, with 17 patients treated on Monday. Over the past week, 12 to 17 patients have been treated each day. At times, as many as 25 people have come to the clinic for help.

