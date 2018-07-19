A plane flies over smoke billowing from the Mount Eneas fire. Photo courtesy of Meghann Fletcher

Summerland issues State of Local Emergency in response to wildfire

Two homes under evacuation order; evacuation alert remains in place as result of wildfire

The municipality of Summerland has issued a State of Local Emergency and has issued an evacuation order for two properties as a result of the Mount Eneas wildfire.

The evacuation order, issued on July 19 is for 23411 Callan Rd. and 25200 Callan Rd.

Residents of the two properties are to leave immediately and register at the ESS Reception Centre at the Penticton Community Centre, 325 Power St., Penticton. Those who are not going to the centre must still register by calling 250-388-8749.

In addition to the evacuation order, other properties on Garnet Valley Road in Summerland, from Wildhorse Road north, remain on an evacuation alert.

The State of Local Emergency, issued for Summerland at 12:15, is a precautionary measure.

The most recent B.C. Wildfire Service update on the Mount Eneas fire four kilometres south of Peachland, at an estimated 500 hectares.

The fire behaviour has increased and structures are considered threatened.

Air tankers, 22 firefighters and helicopters are on site, with additional resources expected later today. Their efforts are on the southern end of the fire, near Garnet Valley.

At present, Highway 97 is open in both directions in the area, but to single lane alternating traffic with an RCMP escort.

According to DriveBC, motorists should expect travel delays of one to two hours and road closures on short notice.

An alternate route via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3 is in place for motorists travelling from Kelowna to the South Okanagan.

Search underway for missing Lumby man
UPDATED: ICBC fights back against claims that it's 'ripping off' B.C. RV driers

