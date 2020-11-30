Summerland municipal employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee with the municipality of Summerland has tested positive for COVID-19

A statement from city hall said the employee, whose duties do not require interaction with the public, voluntarily self- isolated before testing positive with the virus and is now recovering at home with support from Interior Health.

A total of four other staff who were deemed close contacts are self-isolating and, as they have not been at work, pose no risk of transmission in the workplace, the municipality stated.

The municipality will continue to follow health authority protocols in all Summerland facilities.

