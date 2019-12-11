UTILITIES Summerland is planning some infrastructure improvements and upgrades for the municipality’s utilities. (Black Press file photo)

Summerland planning asset management work

Improvements needed to infrastructure for utilities

The municipality of Summerland has plans for some asset management work within the community over the coming year.

For the coming year, some of the utility capital projects include replacing the water main on Quinpool Avenue between Victoria Road and Washington Avenue, replacing the water main onDale Meadows Road between Walton Crescent and Haddrell Avenue, implementing the Solar + Battery Storage project, converting the voltage of the power system, moving power lines underground, assessing and replacing street lights and power poles and expanding the community’s fibre optic network.

To cover these costs, the municipality is raising its utility rates. Water rates will increase by five per cent and sewer will increase by 3.5 per cent each year for the next five years.

READ ALSO: Summerland utility rates to increase

READ ALSO: FortisBC to move to flat electricity rate by 20203

In addition, an electrical rate increase of 4.4 per cent has been approved.

In 2017, the municipality began an infrastructure assessment, planning and maintenance project.

This work included an asset inventory, which also includes data on the performance, risks and expenditures over the life of each component.

Because of this work, the municipality’s infrastructure deficit for its water, sewer and electrical utilities was estimated at more than $85 million.

This means that roughly 24 per cent of the infrastructure in these utilities has exceeded its anticipated service life, yet remains in operation.

“Along with proposed utility rate increases for 2020, council is committed to increasing capital reserves to better meet the district’s estimated replacement cost of all utility infrastructure,” said Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer for Summerland.

“Methodically building capital reserves lowers the deficit and helps to prevent sharp rate increases when District assets need to be replaced,” said Mayor Toni Boot.

The municipality held two public utility budget meetings and an open house on Nov. 26, and invited community members to review and comment on the proposed five-year capital plans, the asset management investment strategy, and the proposed 2020 utility rate increases.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe
Next story
Almost 14,000 Canadians killed by opioids since 2016: new national study

Just Posted

Grizzlies’ goalie name KIJHL star of the week

Noah Desouza had an amazing game on Dec. 6

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

Revelstoke schools graffitied

Revelstoke Secondary School and Begbie View Elementary were defaced last weekend

UPDATE: Highway 1 now open after closure east of Golden

The highway was closed overnight

Parks Canada on the way to completing $122 million in infrastructure projects

Upgrades in Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Park have been in progress for five years

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Almost 14,000 Canadians killed by opioids since 2016: new national study

17,000 people have been hospitalized for opioid-related poisoning

Chevron move to exit Kitimat LNG project a dash of ‘cold water’ for gas industry

Canada Energy Regulator approved a 40-year licence to export natural gas for Kitimat LNG

Summerland planning asset management work

Improvements needed to infrastructure for utilities

Community Foundation provides funding to Summerland organizations

More than $18,000 in grant funding given to Recope, the arts council and the food bank

B.C. cities top the list for most generous in Canada on GoFundMe

Chilliwack took the number-two spot while Kamloops was at the top of the list

Two in custody after allegedly assaulting a group of nine youths

The suspects were apprehended by police near Highway 33 and McCulloch Road

Most Read