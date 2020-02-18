BUDGET PRESENTATION The municipality of Summerland held a presentation on the proposed municipal budget on Feb. 12. This year, residential property taxes are forecast to increase by four per cent. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland property taxes forecast to rise

Proposed municipal budget calls for increase of four per cent

The municipality of Summerland’s proposed budget for 2020 calls for nearly $16.4 million for the general fund and $24.1 million for capital expenses in the coming year.

David Svetlichny, Summerland’s chief financial officer, presented the budget information at a community open house on Feb. 12.

Svetlichny said the $16.4 million general operating budget is $476,900 higher than the 2019 amount.

READ ALSO: Summerland’s proposed budget requires $16,382,355

READ ALSO: Summerland budget includes funding to enhance services

In order to balance the budget, a tax increase of four per cent has been proposed this year. The increase has received the support of Summerland council.

For a typical Summerland home with an assessed value of $597,435, the increase will mean an additional $77.74 in taxes.

The majority of the tax increase will go to contractual increases.

Svetlichny said costs of policing, insurance costs and landfill and garbage costs are all increasing this year.

In addition, increased costs of transit, changes to a telephone service shared with the school district, restructuring of staff positions and other changes will also affect the total budget.

Capital projects for 2020 include watermain replacement on Quinpool Road, reconstruction and drainage improvements at Doherty Avenue and Bathville Road, asphalt work on Victoria Road North from Turner Street to Jones Flat Road, road and watermain upgrades on a portion of Dale Meadows Road and on a portion of Giant’s Head Road, design work for the Isintok Dam outlet pipe replacement, trail repairs at Peach Orchard Beach and Rotary Beach, Eneas Creek restoration including reconstruction of the Centennial Trail and landfill second scale and entrance upgrades.

Council and municipal staff have been reviewing and considering budget and financial information since early November.

The next step in the process will be on Monday, Feb. 24, when the budget will come before council.

The 2020 tax rate bylaw will be adopted near the end of April.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Convoy of forest industry supporters on its way to Victoria

Just Posted

Becoming sunny in Revelstoke

High two degrees

Creating accessible art in unusual places

Phase two of Art Alleries in the works for Revelstoke

Meet the athletes: Six Revelstoke skiers headed to BC Winter Games

The games are in Fort St. John Feb. 20-23

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 13

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Feb. 13, 1900 Ten Revelstoke men left… Continue reading

What’s in a name? The story of Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic Revelstoke peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion have blocked the Langford driveway

Kids exposed to household cleaners as newborns more likely to get asthma: B.C. study

Air fresheners, plug-in deodorizers, antimicrobial hand sanitizers and oven cleaners were the worst culprits

Alleged drunk driver has licence suspended following Kelowna bridge crash

The 31-year-old Calgary man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

Kelowna RCMP seize illicit drugs from Lower Mission home

Four individuals were taken into police custody but were released pending further investigation

Play sparks curiosity through movement in Vernon

Hands and Feet invites theatre newcomers to fall in love with production

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre makes a splash with Girl in the Goldfish Bowl

Performance packed full of surprises, director Cara Nunn says

Victoria, Abbotsford record biggest jumps in rent prices nationwide: report

Toronto and Vancouver had priciest rentals in Canada

VIDEO: Convoy of forest industry supporters on its way to Victoria

Rally at the B.C. legislature begins with participants setting off from Campbell River

Teen snowmobiler found safe after overnight search in Okanagan

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Most Read