Sun for Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for March 9

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 5. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Clear. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Fog patches developing this evening. Low minus 7.

March 10: Cloudy. Snow beginning in the morning. Snow mixed with rain late in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 early in the afternoon. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Highway conditions from DriveBC as of 8:46 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Vehicle recovery between Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk and Woolsey Creek Bridge. Watch for traffic control. Expect minor delays.

Watch for slippery sections between Lanark Snowshed and Quartz Creek Bridge.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Watch for slippery sections.

Avalanche deposit removal at Eagle River at Kay Falls Bridge (32 km west of Revelstoke). Expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: No warnings or planned closures.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

0cm in the last 24 hours

3 cm in the last 48 hours

22 cm in the last 7 days

Base depth 256 cm

Avalanche conditions:

Glacier National Park:

“Happy Daylight Savings! Give your minds extra time to assess slopes for the Feb. 22 weak layer. We are into a period of lower probability/ high consequence!”

Alpine, treeline and below treeline: 2 – Moderate. Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

North Columbia and South Columbia:

“Intense sun after a stormy week is making recent snow and cornices more sensitive to failure. A buried weak layer presents a low probability/high consequence scenario that warrants a conservative mindset and terrain use.”

Alpine: 3-Considerable

Treeline and below treeline: 2-Moderate

