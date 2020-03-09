Sun for Revelstoke area today

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 5. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight: Clear. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Fog patches developing this evening. Low minus 7.
March 10: Cloudy. Snow beginning in the morning. Snow mixed with rain late in the afternoon. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 early in the afternoon. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Highway conditions from DriveBC as of 8:46 a.m.:
Highway 1 east to Golden: Vehicle recovery between Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk and Woolsey Creek Bridge. Watch for traffic control. Expect minor delays.
Watch for slippery sections between Lanark Snowshed and Quartz Creek Bridge.
Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Watch for slippery sections.
Avalanche deposit removal at Eagle River at Kay Falls Bridge (32 km west of Revelstoke). Expect 20 minute delays.
Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 23 south: No warnings or planned closures.
Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:
0cm in the last 24 hours
3 cm in the last 48 hours
22 cm in the last 7 days
Base depth 256 cm
Avalanche conditions:
Glacier National Park:
“Happy Daylight Savings! Give your minds extra time to assess slopes for the Feb. 22 weak layer. We are into a period of lower probability/ high consequence!”
Alpine, treeline and below treeline: 2 – Moderate. Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.
For more information see Parks Canada.
North Columbia and South Columbia:
“Intense sun after a stormy week is making recent snow and cornices more sensitive to failure. A buried weak layer presents a low probability/high consequence scenario that warrants a conservative mindset and terrain use.”
Alpine: 3-Considerable
Treeline and below treeline: 2-Moderate
For more information see Avalanche Canada.
