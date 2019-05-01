Sunniva suspends construction of $125 million cannabis facility in the South Okanagan

Sunniva Inc. announced they are suspending work at the former mill site for Weyerhauser

Despite objections from the area’s director a medical marijuana production facility was issued a development permit Thursday. (Sunniva Inc. 3D rendering of Proposed Building)

Construction of a large-scale $125 million cannabis production facility in Okanagan Falls has come to a halt.

On Monday, Sunniva Inc. announced they are suspending work at the former mill site for Weyerhauser once was due to concentrating their efforts on their U.S. operations.

READ MORE: Large scale marijuana facilities in industrial zones get green light

“We have suspended operations on our Okanagan Falls property (the Sunniva Canada Campus) as we focus efforts on U.S. operations, and we continue to review strategic initiatives in respect of our Canadian assets,” read the financial report.

The 17-acre facility in Okanagan Falls was planned to house greenhouses, a production facility and an administrative building. The facility was estimated to create 220 full time jobs.

READ MORE: Haze starting to clear on pot production facility regulations

As a result of the suspension of construction, the supply agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation will not proceed. Sunniva also stated they have sold certain components related to the superstructure of Sunniva Canada Campus to an arm’s length private U.S. company.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.