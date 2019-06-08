A GoFundMe was started after the death of Kelowna DJ Braeden Souter (Dr. Brae). Photo: GoFundMe

Support flows in after death of young Okanagan DJ

A GoFundMe has been set up to celebrate the life of Braeden Souter

Braeden Souter, a local DJ by the name of Dr. Brae, died earlier this week.

Messages were left on Dr. Brae’s Facebook and other social media commenting on how much the artist will be missed and a GoFundMe page has been set up for Souter’s family.

“We ask now that we come together and contribute in whatever way we can. During this difficult time, what better way to heal than to be surrounded by Dr Brae’s beautiful people. He collected only the sparkly ones, if you knew him consider yourself so incredibly lucky,” says the page.

Souter had a substantial local following on his Facebook page and Soundcloud, and played local shows throughout the Okanagan, Lower Mainland and on the Island.

In just over 12 hours, Souter’s GoFundMe has raised over $2,000.

