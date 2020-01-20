A store in the 3300 block of 32nd Avenue was victim to an armed robbery Thursday, Jan. 16. (Google Maps image)

Suspect arrested in brazen North Okanagan armed robbery

Employee suffers minor injuries from incident during the middle of the day

A downtown Vernon employee was injured during an armed robbery in the middle of the day last week.

A man in 60s was arrested following the attempted robbery in the 3300 block of 32nd Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Police responded to a report of a man with a weapon, at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Employees were working in the rear of the business when the suspect entered and approached one of the employees. The suspect grabbed an employee and a scuffle ensued between the two. The employee was able to disarm the suspect and hold him until police arrived.

“Our front line officers arrived on scene within minutes of the 9-11 call,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The suspect was arrested without further incident.”

The employee sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

A witness who entered the store shortly after the incident said the employees were all very shaken up.

“The crime downtown has gotten so bad, I’m scared to go anywhere,” the witness told The Morning Star.

A 63-year-old Coldstream man is charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

READ MORE: Knife pulled on Vernon restaurant employees

READ MORE: Vernon hit with 60 vehicle break-ins last month

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thousands, many heavily armed, take part in rally in Virginia’s capital for gun rights
Next story
UPDATED: Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP hand out 59 tickets during driving enforcement campaign

Between Jan. 16 and 19 they handed out 21 speeding relative to conditions tickets

Avalanche closure scheduled, more snow on the way

Roads and weather for Revelstoke Jan. 20

Remembering Revelstoke Ski Club’s long history

The club continues today with more than 130 skiers

Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary Society donates funds for new surgical equipment at Queen Victoria Hospital

Visiting specialist thanks them for the funds

UPDATE: Trans Canada Highway open again just outside of Revelstoke

There has been a vehicle collision

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Kelowna author Irwin Wislesky to release science-fiction novel on time travel

Invisible Footprints in Time follows Maxine Samuels and her quest back in time to save the future

Third woman files sexual harassment suit against former Kelowna Mountie

Brian Mathew Burkett left the RCMP in August 2017

Deer rescued after falling through ice on Skaha Lake near Penticton

Deer likely chased onto the lake by a coyote; tail missing, injuries not critical.

Penticton highschool student organizing fundraiser to support local boy’s battle against cancer

Sonja Leboe of Princess Margaret is selling donuts at Walmart on Jan. 24 for Wills Hodgkinson

Driver of speedboat in fatal Shuswap Lake houseboat collision denied parole

Court says Leon Reinbrecht unwilling to accept culpability for “reckless, thrill-seeking behaviour”

Suspect arrested in brazen North Okanagan armed robbery

Employee suffers minor injuries from incident during the middle of the day

Osoyoos RCMP officer charged with indecent act to have RCMP hearing held in-camera

Const. Ryan Fulcher of the Osoyoos RCMP is being investigated internally for an alleged indecent act

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

Most Read