Suspect nabbed by Kelowna RCMP after knife-wielding robbery attempt

The RCMP alleges the woman entered the business, produced a knife and demanded money

A 21-year-old Kelowna woman is in RCMP custody after she allegedly attempted to rob a Kelowna business while wielding a knife on Wednesday (Sept. 9) morning.

RCMP received a report that a woman had entered a business at the 1900-block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna, produced a knife, and demanded money. The culprit threatened the staff, grabbed merchandise and fled the area on foot.

Officers subsequently flooded the area and apprehended the suspect.

“Our front line officers arrested the suspect without incident,” states RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, “Fortunately no one was injured in this robbery.”

The RCMP has forwarded the matter to the BC Prosecution Service for charge review.

READ MORE: No call to action for local fire warden to Christie Mountain

READ MORE: Higher temperatures prompt special weather statement for Okanagan

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robbery