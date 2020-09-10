RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Suspect nabbed by Kelowna RCMP after knife-wielding robbery attempt

The RCMP alleges the woman entered the business, produced a knife and demanded money

A 21-year-old Kelowna woman is in RCMP custody after she allegedly attempted to rob a Kelowna business while wielding a knife on Wednesday (Sept. 9) morning.

RCMP received a report that a woman had entered a business at the 1900-block of Pandosy Street in Kelowna, produced a knife, and demanded money. The culprit threatened the staff, grabbed merchandise and fled the area on foot.

Officers subsequently flooded the area and apprehended the suspect.

“Our front line officers arrested the suspect without incident,” states RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, “Fortunately no one was injured in this robbery.”

The RCMP has forwarded the matter to the BC Prosecution Service for charge review.

READ MORE: No call to action for local fire warden to Christie Mountain

READ MORE: Higher temperatures prompt special weather statement for Okanagan

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robbery

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MLA Clovechok says he will run again
Next story
RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Just Posted

No call to action for local fire warden to Christie Mountain

Matt Dobler was left out by BC Wildfire from the blaze at his backdoor

Safety protocols in place as private school in Summerland begins new year

Unisus School has COVID-19 protective measures in place

Okanagan film industry booming despite COVID-19

Productions booked into summer of 2021, with filming currently taking place in Kelowna, Peachland and Vernon

MP Morrison tapped to national security shadow cabinet role

Kootenay-Columbia MP appointed to Conservative shadow cabinet role ahead of new parliamentary session

MLA Clovechok says he will run again

Clovechok is ready if election rumours prove to be true

Okanagan canine search and rescue unit looking for new training sites

The Canadian Canine Search Corps is training its Okanagan team

B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province

Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke election law in 2019: commissioner

The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates

UPDATE: Crash being cleared on North Okanagan highway

Two trucks involved in Spallumcheen incident on Highway 97A

Safety protocols in place as private school in Summerland begins new year

Unisus School has COVID-19 protective measures in place

International Peace Arch Association lobbies for 100th anniversary stamp

Canada Post considering commemorating centennial of border icon

Suspect nabbed by Kelowna RCMP after knife-wielding robbery attempt

The RCMP alleges the woman entered the business, produced a knife and demanded money

North Okanagan rail trail costs skyrocket

Project estimate ramped up to $10 million due to erosion and flood stability

B.C. deficit forecast $12.8 billion after first three months of COVID-19

Taxes, resource revenues fell less than expected in pandemic

Most Read