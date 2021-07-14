Suspect wanted for murder of B.C. man returned to Canada following arrest in Europe

Yun Lu Li, 25, was extradited into the country Monday and appeared in court the following day

Yun Lu Li, right, is one of two suspects accused of the murder of 39-year-old Tyler Pratt, left. (Instagram)

One of two suspects in the murder of former B.C. resident Tyler Pratt has been returned to Canada.

Toronto’s Yun “Lucy” Lu Li, 25, was extradited into the country Monday (July 12) after her arrest in Budapest, Hungary. She appeared in court the following day, July 13, according to Hamilton Police.

Li was first arrested on June 12 alongside 28-year-old Oliver Karafa in connection with the first-degree murder of Pratt and the attempted murder of an unidentified woman. Both were shot on Feb. 28.

Police responded to the incident in question just after 7:15 p.m. and found the body of 39-year-old Pratt along with a 26-year-old female suffering from serious injuries in an industrial area east of Hamilton, Ontario. The victims knew each other, according to police.

Li and Karafa reportedly fled to Eastern Europe within 24-hours of the alleged shooting, where Karafa continues to fight the extradition process.

No information behind the motive of the shooting has been released by police.

The female victim has since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Det. David Tsuchida at 905-546-4123.

